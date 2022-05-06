Nad: Slovakia Considering Giving T-72 Tanks to Ukraine

Sliac, May 6 (TASR) – Slovakia is considering giving its infantry fighting vehicles and T-72 tanks to Ukraine, but not before it finds adequate replacements for them, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) stated at a press conference on Friday, following talks with his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht and Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren at Sliac airbase on the same day.

According to Nad, Slovakia could provide the heavy weapons to Ukraine immediately, and the upside is that the Ukrainians already know how to operate them, so there would be no need to train to use them.

“But we must take into account that we have commitments when it comes to the defence of [Slovak] territory and also NATO. We can only provide our equipment if we have an adequate replacement for it,” the minister noted.

Meanwhile, Lambrecht announced that Germany is set to immediately provide Ukraine with 12 howitzers.

Nad thanked his counterparts for the fact that their respective countries have provided Slovakia with batteries of the Patriot defense system, including personnel who operate these devices