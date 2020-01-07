Pellegrini: Slovak Soldiers in Iraq Temporarily Relocated to Another Country

Bratislava, January 7 (TASR) – The Slovak soldiers deployed within the NATO military mission in Iraq have been temporarily relocated to another country, TASR learnt from the Government Office’s press department on Monday.

“With regards to the current situation in Iraq, which has led to the suspension of NATO training mission activities, the seven Slovak soldiers have been temporarily relocated away from the country in line with security regulations,” reads a statement issued by Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD).

The prime minister spoke about a possible transfer on Monday (January 6) when informing journalists about the joint stance of ambassadors of NATO-member countries on the issue. At that time he said that all the members of the training mission were safe.