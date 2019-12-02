Pellegrini: Slovakia Ready for Changes Related to Climate Protection

Madrid, December 2 (TASR-correspondent) – Slovakia understands the need for action on climate change and is ready for the necessary transformation to protect climate, said Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD) at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25) in Madrid on Monday, adding that this is why we’ve increased our ambitions and support the acceleration of action to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.



“Slovakia is already projecting these ambitions into strategic planning, especially in our Energy and Climate Plan by 2030 and the Low-carbon Technology Development Strategy by 2050. This strategy should be completed early next year,” said the premier, adding that Slovakia supports the plan to make Europe the first carbon-neutral continent.

Pellegrini pointed out that Slovakia has decided to reduce electricity production from coal, leading to a gradual phasing out of brown coal mining in some regions. At the same time, the prime minister stressed the need for social security in the region after the mines are shut down.

The premier announced an increase in emission reduction targets from 12 to 20 percent by 2023. He also pointed to an increase in energy efficiency and renewable energy targets by 2030.

The premier also said that Slovakia has decided to set aside another €2.5 billion for investments in climate change and the environment. “Internationally this year Slovakia has contributed for the first time to the Green Climate Fund and is planning to continue this in the coming years,” said Pellegrini.

Pellegrini called for joint action in this respect. “The fight against climate change will require strong partnerships from global to local levels and across all sectors. We must not allow fear of losing political popularity or profit from business to be greater than all rational arguments,” he stressed.