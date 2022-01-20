Plenary Session Will Evaluate Recommendations of Citizens’ Panels

Bratislava/Brussels, January 20 (TASR) – A plenary session of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) will review the recommendations of the first two citizens’ panels, TASR learnt on Thursday.



It will be held at the European Parliament (EP) in Strasbourg on January 21-22 and will discuss 90 final recommendations.

The first panel took place in December in Florence and adopted 39 final recommendations. The second panel, held in Warsaw in January, produced 51 recommendations. The final parts of the other two citizens’ panels were postponed due to the pandemic situation.

Participants in the plenary meeting will address not only the recommendations made so far, but also the related contributions received on the multilingual digital platform. The plenary will agree on proposals that will be submitted to the CoFoE Executive Board.

The next panels will be held in February. A panel on the EU’s position in the world and migration will take place on February 11 in Maastricht. Another, summarising citizens’ views on the economy, social justice, education, culture, digital transformation, youth and sport, will be held in Dublin on February 25.