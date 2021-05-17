Premier Discusses Future of EU with Chancellor Merkel

Bratislava, May 17 (TASR) – Slovakia is interested in contributing to the building of a green, digital and innovative future for the EU, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their video conference on Monday.

The fulcrum of the online meeting was the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination and the political situation in Slovakia and Germany.

Slovakia plans to continue developing strategic political and economic ties with Germany. “For Slovakia, Germany is the crucial partner in the region and not just in the economic sphere,” said the Prime Minister. He added that Slovakia wants to continue developing ties with Berlin in the automobile industry, innovations, digital technologies, research and development and the green economy.

The German Chancellor praised the anti-corruption orientation of the Slovak Government and claimed that the existing cooperation has always been good between the two countries, as Slovakia has been one of the EU states that seek solutions.

Heger also inquired about the domestic political situation in Germany in the run-up to its parliamentary election, slated for September, and issues related to Russia.

“I thanked her for the solidarity shown during the pandemic as well. I appreciate the open dialogue and look forward to the upcoming summit in Brussels on climate change,” said Heger.