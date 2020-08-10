President Caputova Condemns Violence in Belarus

Bratislava, August 10 (TASR) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova condemned violence against citizens of Belarus who came into the streets to protest against the outcome of the presidential election in the country, the president’s spokesman Martin Strizinec told TASR on Monday, adding that the president is concerned about the situation.

According to Caputova, Belarusians came into streets to freely express their opinion. “Fundamental democratic principles, human rights and freedoms, in this case especially the citizens’ right to freedom of assembly and speech, must be respected and observed,” stressed the Slovak president.

Nation-wide protests supporting the opposition took place in Belarus in reaction to the outcome of the election that many view as manipulated. The police detained some 3,000 people during the protests and human rights organisation Viasna reported that one person died.