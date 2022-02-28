President Caputova Supports Enlarging EU to Include Ukraine

Bratislava, February 28 (TASR) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova posted on Twitter on Monday that she’s in favour of enlarging the European Union to include Ukraine.

“Ukraine is Europe, and it should be in the European Union. I agree with the call by [Ukrainian] President Volodymyr Zelensky for the EU to take a decisive step towards Ukraine’s membership of the EU. It’s about time,” stated Caputova.

Zelensky in a video call on Monday asked the European Union to allow Ukraine’s immediate accession under a new special procedure.

Slovak Premier Eduard Heger in an interview for European weekly Politico expressed his support for launching a “completely new [accession] procedure for Ukraine, which is plagued by war and wants to be part of Europe”.

European Council President Charles Michel said subsequently that there has been discord among the EU27 over enlargement. He added that Ukraine will have to file an official application for accession and that member states will then have to come to a unanimous stance on it.