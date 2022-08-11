Reznikov: Ukraine Sees Slovakia as a Good Neighbour

Copenhagen, August 11 (TASR) – I thank Slovakia for its neighbourly support during the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, which has been ongoing since the end of February, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated on Thursday during a Ukraine donors’ conference in Copenhagen, which was also attended by Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO), TASR was told by spokeswoman for the Slovak Defence Ministry Martina Koval Kakascikova.



According to Reznikov, Slovakia is a good neighbour. “We appreciate your support as a true neighbour in case of which – unlike our northern neighbour – we don’t have to worry about our common border. I believe that Ukraine, with the help of the Slovak nation and other partners and allies, will defeat its enemy,” Reznikov said in a short video.

Nad expressed his pleasure that Ukraine perceives Slovakia as a reliable partner. “We mustn’t allow the peaceful coexistence of all nations to be threatened by states that grossly violate international legal standards and respect for civil and political freedoms,” he added.

Defence ministers from 26 countries of the European Union and NATO discussed in Copenhagen the possibilities of further support for the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of material and financial aid and also training. Talks at the level of defence ministers were held in Copenhagen on the initiative of Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Denmark.