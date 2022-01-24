Sefcovic: EC Committed to Process CoFoE Outcomes During This Term

Brussels, January 24 (TASR-correspondent) – The plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) in Strasbourg on Saturday (January 22) narrowed down the range of citizens’ recommendations that emerged from the two already closed citizens’ panels, European Commission (EC) Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who is in charge of managing the CoFoE working group on health, told TASR that his working group had narrowed the citizens’ recommendations in this area to four thematic ranges.



Sefcovic pointed out that the next step of his working group will be a structured debate on selected topics in February. It will then send a summary of the group’s conclusions – as in the case of the other working groups – to the heads of the three main EU institutions: the EU Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament.

“Their task will be to adopt these conclusions during the French Presidency and to propose their further elaboration. On behalf of the European Commission, we’ve made a political commitment that as soon as the conference concludes with specific outcomes, we’ll do everything we can to come up with specific implementation in this electoral term,” said Sefcovic. The current mandate of the European Commission expires in mid-2024.

According to him, the European Commission must be prepared that following the conference it will have to create new policies or legal regulations in some respects.