SLK: European Health Union to Help Navigate Through Global Problems Better

Bratislava, January 30 (TASR) – The Slovak Medical Chamber (SLK) considers the European Health Union (EHU) to be a beneficial project helping EU member states to handle global health problems in a more efficient way, head of SLK Permanent Foreign Issues Committee Ludmila Lysinova told TASR on Sunday.

“Health systems in the entire Europe deal with the same problems – whether it concerns the prevention and cure of diseases, financing of health care or the shortage of health personnel. Therefore, the SLK finds the effort to expand powers in this sphere quite natural,” said Lysinova.

The European Commission took first steps to build the European Health Union in November 2021. The topic is discussed also by the ongoing Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE).