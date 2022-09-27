Slovak Parliament Passes NATO Accession Protocols of Finland and Sweden

Bratislava, September 27 (TASR) – The Slovak Parliament approved the NATO accession protocols of Sweden and Finland on Tuesday.

After being approved by Parliament, the countries’ NATO accession has yet to be ratified by President Zuzana Caputova.

The Slovak Government has declared its full support for Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO, stating that the two countries are NATO’s closest partners that share the Alliance’s principles and values. According to the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry, the sponsor of the respective motions, their membership of NATO will bolster the North-Atlantic stability and security, including that of Slovakia.

Turkey’s concerns regarding Finland’s and Sweden’s commitment to fight terrorism as one of the most serious threats facing the Alliance have been sufficiently dealt with after mutual consultations, according to the approved materials.

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in connection with Russia’s military attack on Ukraine. The two countries have been developing close cooperation with NATO for a long time.