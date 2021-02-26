Slovak PM at EU Summit Raised Critical Covid Situation in Slovakia

Bratislava, February 26 (TASR) – The critical situation in Slovakia with COVID-19, the planned introduction of COVID certificates, introduction of stricter border checks and European defence were among issues debated by EU leaders during a video summit on Thursday and Friday, the Slovak Government Office’s press department told TASR on Friday.

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) asked other EU-member countries to help Slovakia by lending it vaccines or sending medical personnel. At the same time, he thanked all countries that have already demonstrated solidarity with Slovakia.

“The serious situation in Slovakia is due to the spread of a more infectious British mutation, against which even a hard lockdown isn’t effective enough. Vaccination is the hope. So, we must make the authorisation process concerning new vaccines via EMA more effective, apart from speeding up the production and distribution of efficient vaccines,” said Matovic.

Slovakia and other countries also achieved a commitment of all leaders in continuing to find a European consensus on the introduction of COVID-19 certificates.

“These certificates won’t only serve for the vaccinated. They’ll also contain information on recovery from COVID-19 and performed tests. It isn’t an instrument for discrimination, but one for the removal of bureaucracy in showing compliance with various measures,” said Matovic.

As for border checks, partly due to Slovakia’s pressure, the EU leaders agreed that these measures must take into account proportionality and non-discrimination, while allowing smooth flow of goods and proper functioning of the single market, stated the Slovak Government Office’s press department.