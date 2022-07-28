Slovakia Dispatches 30 Soldiers and Black Hawk to Wildfire in Czech Republic

Bratislava, July 28 (TASR) – The Government on Thursday greenlighted the dispatching of 30 members of the Slovak Armed Forces to the area of the raging wildfire in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park in the Czech Republic with the aim of providing humanitarian assistance and relief services.

The soldiers will be deployed alongside appropriate heavy technology, including a Black Hawk equipped with a helicopter bucket. “The Czechs are our neighbours, allies and friends. They are helping us to protect our territory within the international battlegroup in Slovakia, so we are glad that we can help in return,” wrote Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad on his Facebook account.

Slovakia has already dispatched one helicopter owned by the Interior Ministry and a group of firefighters to the Bohemian Switzerland National Park. On Thursday, the firefighters at the site managed to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading.