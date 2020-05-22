Slovakia Sends Convoy with Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

Bratislava, May 22 (TASR) – Slovakia on Friday sent a convoy with material humanitarian aid for the population of Ukraine to help combat the spread of COVID-19, with Foreign Affairs Ministry State Secretary Ingrid Brockova, Interior Ministry State Secretary Lukas Kyselica and Ukrainian Ambassador to Slovakia Yuriy Mushka in attendance, TASR learnt from the Foreign Ministry’s press department on the same day.



“Ukraine is our key partner and neighbour, so the decision to provide assistance was completely natural. Handing over the materials needed in the front line of the fight against the pandemic is the most direct option for support. At the same time it’s a strong expression of solidarity and a clear signal that Slovakia is ready to help its partners and neighbours in difficult times,” said Brockova.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ukraine requested humanitarian aid via an official letter from Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba to his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee). The materials provided include 200,000 surgical masks, 200 litres of disinfection concentrate, 450 portable tables and 480 blankets.

“In line with the request of the Ukrainian side, the materials will be transported to the city of Zaporizhia, and along with materials directly intended to support medical activities related to novel coronavirus, Slovakia is sending three ambulances to Ukraine,” stated the ministry’s press department.

According to Kyselica, it will be possible to talk about a success if the ambulances help save at least one human life. Ambassador Mushka again thanked Slovakia for supplying the humanitarian aid in such a short time after Ukraine’s request, and he believes that this aid won’t be the last.

According to the ministry, the value of the material humanitarian aid in financial terms is €186,000.