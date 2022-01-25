Slovakia to Present National Input to CoFoE at Online Event on Thursday

Brussels, January 25 (TASR) – Slovakia is set to present its national input to the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) at the ‘Civic Europe – Mid-term Review of the CoFoE’ online event due to be held under the auspices of the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Thursday, head of Slovak diplomacy Ivan Korcok confirmed for TASR in Brussels on Monday.

The event has been organised with the assistance of civic organisation EuroPolicy, the Office of the European Parliament in Slovakia and news outlet euractiv.sk. Various representatives of EU institutions have been invited to attend the event.

According to Korcok, who’s set to kick off the event with a speech, Vice-president of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica and European Parliament coordinator for CoFoE Guy Verhofstadt are set to appear at the event as well.

“It will be streamed online, and I consider it important for Slovakia to actually join the discussion after we’ve listened to the opinions of Slovaks on how the country should contribute to the CoFoE,” said Korcok.

Last August, the ministry organised a series of events across Slovak regions called ‘Roadshow 2021’ as part of the CoFoE. These involved open discussions with the public on the future of the EU in 25 Slovak towns and cities.