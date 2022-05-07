US First Lady Jill Biden Arrives in Slovakia on Saturday Afternoon

Bratislava, May 7 (TASR) – First Lady of the United States Jill Biden arrived in Slovakia on Saturday afternoon. She was welcomed at the Bratislava airport by Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee).

Biden is set to hold several meetings in Bratislava and pay a visit to eastern Slovakia, namely the city of Kosice and the town of Vysne Nemecke, which is adjacent to the Slovak-Ukrainian border.

After arriving in Bratislava, the First Lady is scheduled to meet the US Embassy’s staff. She will travel to eastern Slovakia on Sunday (May 8).

Biden will meet Kosice mayor Jaroslav Polacek and Kosice Regional governor Rastislav Trnka in Kosice. Afterwards, she will visit the crisis centre for people fleeing Ukraine situated near the bus station. She will also meet Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and children on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The First Lady is due to meet Slovak Premier Eduard Heger with his spouse and Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (both OLaNO) at Vysne Nemecke border crossing. They will together visit volunteers and representatives of the corps securing the eastern border and helping refugees from Ukraine.

On Monday (May 9) Biden is scheduled to meet other Cabinet members and Slovak President Zuzana Caputova.

Biden started her four-day trip to Europe by visiting US troops operating in Romania on Friday (May 6).

This is Jill Biden’s second foreign trip without her husband – after visiting the Olympics in Tokyo.