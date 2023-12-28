Former TASR General Director Peter Nedavaska Dies Aged 69

Bratislava, December 28 (TASR) - Peter Nedavaska, former general director of the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) died at the age of 69 on Wednesday (December 27), his family has confirmed.

"Peter Nedavaska as the TASR general director made many good decisions that helped the agency. He deserves our respect and thanks. He was a gentleman of Slovak journalism. As a journalist and manager he was professional, he had elegance, nobility and style. Let us honour his memory," said TASR general director Vladimir Puchala.

Peter Nedavaska worked at TASR and formerly at the Czechoslovak Press Agency (CSTK) for the whole of his professional career. He was tasked with managing TASR on a temporary basis between August 7 and September 4, 2002. He was appointed the TASR general director on September 4, 2002 and served in the post until April 4, 2007.