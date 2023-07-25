Gas Explosion in Lehota pod Vtacnikom Leaves Nine Injured

Lehota pod Vtacnikom, July 25 (TASR) - A gas explosion occurred at a mountain cottage in the village of Lehota pod Vtacnikom in Prievidza district (Trencin region) on Tuesday morning, leaving nine people injured, Trencin Firefighter and Emergency Corps (HaZZ) spokesperson Marian Petrik confirmed for TASR on the same day.

The gas explosion was reported to firefighters shortly after 8.30 a.m. "It's a two-storey cottage measuring six by ten metres. Half of the building has been demolished by the explosion. There were 13 people at the scene of the blast - three adults and ten children," said Petrik.

According to Petrik, the number of injured was gradually adjusted, and the final figure should be nine. He declined to specify the extent of the injuries.

The Emergency Medical Service's operation centre (OS ZZS) sent ground and air rescuer teams to the scene. "The rescue teams treated nine wounded people in total - two adults and seven children. The adults suffered minor to moderate injuries," OS ZZS spokesperson Alena Krcova told TASR. She couldn't provide any details about the children's conditions with regards to their age. After being treated, all of them were transported to hospitals in Banska Bystrica, Bojnice, Topolcany and Trencin," she said.

Two rescue helicopters from Banska Bystrica and Bratislava were sent to the scene of explosion at the mountain cottage. A helicopter from Banska Bystrica arrived first. "As the injured were in a place where it was impossible to land, a doctor was lowered to the scene of the accident on a rope using an on-board winch," said Zuzana Turocekova of the Helicopter Rescue Medical Service Air - Transport Europe.

According to her, the doctor took care of the most seriously injured person, an 11-year-old Czech girl who suffered facial injuries. After being treated and transferred to the helicopter, the girl was taken to the Children's Faculty Hospital in Banska Bystrica conscious and in a stable condition. "In the meantime, a helicopter from Bratislava arrived at the scene of the accident. After landing, its crew treated a 45-year-old Czech woman who suffered an upper-limb wound and several superficial injuries. In a stable condition, she was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Banska Bystrica," added Turocekova.

Five patients were taken to Bojnice hospital, one adult and four children, hospital director Peter Glatz confirmed for TASR, adding that none of them will need to be kept in hospital.

Fifteen HaZZ members from Prievidza and Trencin with five pieces of equipment were engaged at the scene, plus voluntary firefighters with one piece of equipment. Ambulance crews and air rescuers with two helicopters assisted as well.

The police on a social network reported that a gas stove, which was connected to a gas canister, exploded at the cottage. The accident took place at a cottage in a mountaineering camp. "Police officers are documenting the scene of the accident at the moment. We'll provide more information later," wrote the police.