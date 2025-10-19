Gaspar: Extending Government's Term Could Save Funds

Extending the government's term from four to five years could save funds, Parliamentary Vice-chairman Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) said on STVR's discussion programme 'O 5 minut 12' (Five Minutes to Twelve) on Sunday, adding that they're opening a discussion on the matter.

Gaspar also mentioned the proposal to extend the electoral term of mayors and heads of self-governing regions. Opposition MP Alojz Hlina (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) sees these debates as unnecessary burden.

"We're opening a debate. We've said that we need to start talking about it also at the level of local authorities, of course, to discuss it with state officials and perhaps also in Parliament with the opposition, because every single adjustment will also affect governments in the future, which may emerge from the opposition this time," said Gaspar, pointing out that this is a constitutional amendment, which requires 90 votes. "Why change what works now?" asked Hlina.

In the context of approving the state budget for next year, Gaspar can't imagine that MP Jan Ferencak (Voice-SD) will vote in favour because he didn't do so in case of the consolidation package. The House vice-chair added that the coalition is calling for stabilisation of the processes and it is the task of Voice-SD to tidy up the party.