Government Extends Checks on Border with Hungary until January 22, 2024

Bratislava, December 6 (TASR) - The government at its session on Wednesday decided that checks on Slovakia's border with Hungary will be extended until January 22, 2024.

"The aim of the government regulation is to continue to prevent secondary illegal migration, which causes a threat to public order and the internal security of the Slovak Republic," reads the approved document.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) said that no answer could be found as to to how long these checks should last at the recent summit in Brussels. "It's a domino effect; if one country introduces checks, neighbouring countries have to introduce controls with others," said the minister. According to him, it isn't a good situation, but it must be addressed. "I'm afraid we're at a dead end here," he said.

If at least four countries; for example, the V4 countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia), don't stand up and propose a halt to checks at least for some time, then "every country will behave egoistically," stated Sutaj Estok.