Government Office: Prime Minister Fico Invited to Meet Donald Trump

Bratislava, 15 December (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) has received a written invitation to meet US President Donald Trump, the Government Office's press and information department told TASR on Monday, noting that the two leaders want to jointly support the signing of an intergovernmental agreement between Slovakia and the USA on cooperation in nuclear energy and to exchange views on the most pressing global issues.

"I'm honoured that yesterday a special envoy of US President Donald Trump delivered a written invitation to visit the USA and meet him. We want to jointly support the signing of an intergovernmental agreement between the Slovak Republic and the USA on cooperation in nuclear energy and to exchange views on the most pressing global issues," said Fico, adding that the timing of his visit coincides with celebrations of the 250th anniversary of US independence and the World Cup.

The premier added that a sovereign foreign policy oriented in all four cardinal directions is yielding results. "We're respected, we receive investment offers, and world leaders don't shy away from us. This year, I've repeatedly met the presidents of China, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Vietnam and South Africa, negotiated with the most important player in the EU, the German chancellor [Friedrich Merz] and held dozens of other important bilateral meetings with leaders of countries in the global south, west and east," stated Fico, noting that several foreign guests are expected to visit Slovakia next year.