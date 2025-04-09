Government's Amendment to Constitution Passes to Second Reading

Bratislava, April 9 (TASR) - MPs on Wednesday advanced to its second reading a draft constitutional law that is aimed at enshrining two genders - a man and a woman - in the Slovak Constitution.

At the same time, the Constitution is to include a guarantee of equality between men and women in pay for work done. The constitutional law should regulate the adoption of children and the educational process. The proposal is also intended to secure sovereignty for Slovakia in terms of issues relating to values and cultural and ethical issues.

Of the 143 MPs present, 81 supported the bill, 40 opposed it and 22 abstained. In addition to coalition MPs, opposition MPs Anna Zaborska and Richard Vasecka (both 'Slovakia', 'For the People', KU) supported the draft.

"Strengthening the protection of traditional values is key to preserving Slovakia's cultural heritage and ensuring legal stability. The draft constitutional law therefore responds to the need to protect the cultural heritage enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution of the Slovak Republic, which is specifically linked to the recognition of marriage between a man and a woman as a unique union," states the draft submitted by Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD).