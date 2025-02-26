Gov't: Slovakia to Provide Temporary Refuge to Ukrainians until March 4, 2026

Slovakia will provide temporary refuge for people from Ukraine until March 4, 2026, and any further extension will be automatic and in line with decisions by the Council of the European Union (EU), the government decided during its session on Wednesday.

"If the reasons for temporary protection persist, the EU Council will extend temporary protection beyond March 4, 2026, based on a proposal from the European Commission," stated the Interior Ministry in the submitted proposal.

Slovakia began providing temporary refuge after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and the related influx of large numbers of people fleeing the conflict to EU countries. It was one of the first European states to do so. Later, the provision of temporary refuge, including its timeframe, was unified with the provision of temporary protection in accordance with a decision of the Council of the EU.