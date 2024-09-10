HaZZ: Volunteer Firefighter Dies Tragically in Low Tatras

Ludrova, September 10 (TASR) - A tragic incident occurred during firefighting works in the Ludrovska Valley in the Low Tatra mountains, in which a volunteer firefighter lost his life, the Fire and Rescue Corps (HaZZ) posted on a social network on Tuesday.

The information was confirmed by Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD), who said the man was 44 years old. "I'm deeply affected by this tragic event, all the more so because on Sunday [September 8] I personally visited the Ludrovska Valley to express my support to all the firefighters and to thank them for their sacrificial work in difficult conditions," stated the minister.

The Air-Transport Europe helicopter emergency rescue service added on a social network that the volunteer firefighter fell while putting out the fire, as a result of which he suffered serious head and lower limb injuries. An Air-Transport Europe medic was dropped off to the field by a winch after arriving at the scene. "The man was in the care of witnesses who, due to the cessation of circulation, immediately began to resuscitate him. The doctor then proceeded with extended cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, the patient was unable to regain his basic vital signs and eventually succumbed to his extensive injuries," said the air rescue service.

The fire in the Salatin National Nature Reserve was detected on Friday (September 6) in the afternoon. Dozens of firefighters and even helicopters were involved in extinguishing it over the weekend. The firefighting works continued on Tuesday with simple extinguishing means.