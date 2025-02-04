House: Malatinec Quits Voice-SD, Joins Huliak's National Coalition

Bratislava, February 4 (TASR) - MP Roman Malatinec quit the Voice-SD caucus on Tuesday, telling a news conference this before the beginning of the parliamentary session and stating that he'll leave the party as well to join the extra-parliamentary National Coalition led by MP Rudolf Huliak (Independent).

Malatinec cited his efforts to support culture and regional development as the reason for his decision, claiming that he didn't have adequate space for this in Voice-SD. He said that he'll support the government manifesto.

Malatinec felt that he lacked support in promoting priorities in the field of culture. "I've always been a person who supports the governing coalition," he said, adding that he's had reservations when it came to some issues, however. In the National Coalition he wants to focus on supporting the protection of cultural heritage and the development of the regions, especially in Banska Bystrica region.

Huliak praised Malatinec's decision to join his party. "At the next congress, he'll be appointed a National Coalition vice-chair and a presidium member for culture, regional development and local government," he said. Huliak declared that the Independent MPs centred around him are ready to help the coalition to keep to the government manifesto, adding that negotiations with Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) are still underway. They will support the construction and health-care bills that are currently being discussed by Parliament. The rest will be in the hands of the premier, i.e. how he comes to an agreement with them.

MP Jan Ferencak (Voice-SD) told journalists that he doesn't intend to join the National Coalition and wants to remain in Voice-SD. "I feel that I'm an integral part of the Voice party," he said, adding that he'll support both laws that are on the agenda of the House session. Ferencak said that the two Voice renegades, Samuel Migal and Radomir Salistros (both Independent) have told him that they'll back the bills as well.

Neither Migal, nor Salitros are joining the National Coalition, either. They said before the beginning of the special House session that they won't present themselves. When asked whether the two of them will found their own party, Migal said that "this is one of the options".