IDEB Defence & Security Fair Opens in Bratislava, Will Last until Thursday

Bratislava, October 3 (TASR) - The tenth annual 'IDEB Defence & Security' fair was opened in Bratislava on Tuesday, with almost 100 exhibitors from 17 countries presenting their wares and equipment.

One new feature is that, in addition to defence equipment, IDEB is also focusing on internal security and fire-protection issues this year. The theme of this year is 'Protecting Slovakia - Protecting Europe'. The fair will last until Thursday (October 5).

"With the ongoing war in Ukraine, a strong and dynamic defence industry in the transatlantic region is a basic prerequisite for peace and security. Protecting and defending Europe doesn't come at Slovakia's expense; quite the opposite - together we are stronger, more capable. Slovakia's level of security is higher when we protect not only Slovakia, but the whole of Europe," said caretaker Defence Minister Martin Sklenar in his opening speech.

The opening ceremony was also attended by other representatives of the Slovak government, Czech Deputy Defence Minister Daniel Blazkovec and members of other foreign delegations. The ceremony started with a low fly-past by a C-27J Spartan aircraft.

For the first time, the fair will showcase a prototype of the self-propelled BIA 6x6 howitzer made by Konstrukta-Defence. Equipment belonging to the Slovak army, such as a remote-controlled Bozena 5 self-propelled mine-sweeper, a UH-60M helicopter, a Leopard 2A4 tank and a Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzer, will also be on display.

The professional guarantor of the fair is the Defence Ministry. The fair comes under auspices of the Interior and Foreign Affairs Ministries as well.