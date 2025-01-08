Interior Ministry: Cadastre Information System Hit by Cyber-attack from Abroad

Bratislava, January 8 (TASR) - The information system of the Geodesy, Cartography, and Cadastre Office (UGKK), which is used by cadastre departments of district offices, was hit by a large-scale cyber-attack from abroad, Interior Ministry spokesman Matej Neumann reported on Wednesday, adding that the workplaces of the cadastre departments will therefore be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure until the consequences of the cyber-attack are eliminated.

According to the Interior Ministry, the Geodesy, Cartography, and Cadastre Office will answer all questions related to this attack. Cadastre services have been unavailable since Tuesday (January 7).

The Geodesy, Cartography, and Cadastre Office has confirmed that its systems were the target of a cyber-attack. "All systems are out of operation. With the support of cyber security experts, we're working intensively to make the systems functional," said the office.

The Office for the Fight against Organised Crime (UBOK) is dealing with the case of suspected unauthorised interference with the real estate cadastre computer system. The issue will also be discussed by the parliamentary committee the oversee the activities of the National Security Bureau (NBU).