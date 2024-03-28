Jozef Bires Ends at Post of State Veterinary and Food Administration Head

Bratislava, March 28 (TASR) - Jozef Bires is leaving the post of State Veterinary and Food Administration (SVPS) director, while the exact date of his departure is to be agreed additionally.

It was the polnoinfo.sk website that broke the news on Thursday.

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Richard Takac (Smer-SD) allegedly met with Bires on Wednesday (March 27) afternoon, when he told him that he didn't count on his work anymore.

"I certainly want to thank everyone because working in organisations like SVPS is highly demanding, responsible and requires skilled professionals. I'm grateful to them for their work. I believe that I'm leaving the organisation in such a shape that it can continue to move forward," Bires told the website.