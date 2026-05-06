Kalinak: Slovak Fighter Jets to Join NATO Mission in Baltic Countries

Warsaw, 6 May (TASR-correspondent) - Slovak F-16 fighter jets will join the NATO Air Policing mission aimed at protecting the airspace of the Baltic countries, Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) announced at the Defence24 Days conference in Poland on Wednesday, TASR learnt from its special correspondent in Warsaw on the same day.

"I am pleased to announce that we intend to take part in the NATO Air Policing mission in the Baltic countries at the end of 2027," said the minister. The mission aims to protect the airspace of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, NATO countries that do not have their own fighter aircraft.

From 2028, Slovakia also wants to join the NATO rotating air defence mission, for which it will allocate two of the six batteries of the recently purchased Israeli Barak MX air defence system, said Kalinak.