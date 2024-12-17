Kalinak: We'll Buy Blackhawk Helicopters and Negotiate Specifications

Bratislava, December 17 (TASR) - The Defence Ministry wants to purchase 12 modernised Blackhawk helicopters in preference to the same number of Viper helicopters, Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) told a press conference on Tuesday at which he assessed the year 2024.

Some time ago, the ministry received an offer for the helicopters worth €150 million without armaments. The ministry was also able to negotiate armaments for the Blackhawk helicopters that Slovakia already owns.

"Even if we pack in all the weapon systems that will go there, even for all the other helicopters, even if we buy active protection, which itself costs millions, we'll reach some half the price of the Vipers," stated the minister.

According to Kalinak, the helicopters' armaments could include a light machine gun, a heavy machine gun, Hellfire missiles or unguided missiles with smart warheads. In addition to combat operations, they could be deployed in rescue work or firefighting.

The defence minister stressed that the helicopters would have a service life of at least 8,000 flight hours, which could mean decades of use, according to the current rate of flying.

Kalinak spoke about the bids for the upgraded Viper and Blackhawk machines at a press conference some time ago. Twelve Viper helicopters with armaments and ammunition could have cost Slovakia about €550 million. The same number of Blackhawks without armaments would cost €150 million. Kalinak stressed at the time that the advantage of the Blackhawks is that Slovakia already owns this type.