Kamenicky: European Commission Okays Slovakia's Draft 2025 Budget

Brussels, December 10 (TASR-correspondent) - The European Commission has approved Slovakia's draft 2025 budget and considers it to be one of the eight best submitted for consideration by the European Union (EU) member states, Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (Smer-SD) stated on Tuesday in Brussels after two days of negotiations between eurozone and EU finance ministers.

The minister specified that the Slovak budget for 2025 had been approved both at the level of euro area finance ministers (Eurogroup) and the finance ministers of all EU countries (Ecofin).

"This budget has been rated as one of the best in the European Union, which is very important for us. We need to improve the condition of public finances," stressed the minister, adding that if the government did nothing, the country's debt would rise to €109 billion, which is about 74.1 percent of GDP. This would mean falling into a debt trap and being dependent on creditors, who, according to Kamenicky, could determine what should be done in Slovakia.