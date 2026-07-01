Kascak: Pohoda Festival to Remain at Trencin Airport in 2027

Trencin, 1 July (TASR) - The multi-genre Pohoda festival will continue to be held at Trencin Airport in 2027, Pohoda director Michal Kascak announced on Wednesday.

"We've held intensive talks with the state-owned Aircraft Repair Company Trencin (LOTN). On Tuesday (30 June), we learnt of the decision that the festival will continue in 2027. There were several issues on which we were initially unable to reach agreement, but I believe that we've reached an arrangement that guarantees that Pohoda can remain a free festival – free not only in terms of who performs there, but also in preserving its artistic freedom and its freedom to speak out on social issues," said Kascak.

Kascak added that the organisers haven't yet signed a contract with LOTN, but information received from the company director essentially amounts to approval that the organisers can provide information about it.