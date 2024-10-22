Komarno: Leaders Agree on Need to Cooperate in Fight against Irregular Migration

Komarno, October 22 (TASR) - At their meeting in Komarno on Tuesday, Slovak Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban agreed on the need to fight against irregular migration jointly, stating that the countries situated on the Western Balkans migration route bear a disproportionately big burden when it comes to addressing problems related to irregular migration, reads the joint statement released by the three leaders following their talks.

The leaders of Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia have agreed that irregular migration is a serious problem that results from geopolitical instability, conflicts and social inequality in the European neighbourhood. They stressed that irregular migration is a challenge especially for countries on the Western Balkans migration route, which "bear a disproportionate share of the burden in dealing with irregular migration and suppressing human trafficking, as well as other activities related to organised crime."

Fico, Orban and Vucic highlighted the role of the Schengen zone, opining that its protection should be accompanied by regional compensatory measures that will ease the pressure on the EU's external borders.

In the statement, the leaders stated that the solutions adopted at the EU level don't seem to be sufficient and sustainable and should be supplemented in particular by further strengthening the regional dimension of cooperation in the fight against irregular migration. According to them, the situation on the Western Balkan route has improved significantly in recent months, mainly thanks to the measures taken by the governments of Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia.

The partners also reiterated their support for Serbia's EU membership and highlighted mutual cooperation. They described the EU enlargement as a "geostrategic investment", which, however, "requires more active involvement of the EU in the Western Balkans region, including in the fight against irregular migration".

The leaders of Slovakia, Serbia and Hungary arrived in Komarno to discuss irregular migration and innovative solutions in the fight against it. The foreign affairs ministers of the individual countries formed a part of the delegations as well.