Korcok: Decision on Presidential Election in People's Hands

Bratislava, April 6 (TASR) - The decision on the presidential election is in people's hands, stated presidential candidate Ivan Korcok after casting his ballot in the run-off round in the town of Senec (Bratislava region) on Saturday.

Korcok has called on citizens to make use of their right to vote. "This is the moment when people have the decision in their hands and this is the moment when we politicians must listen carefully, as in the evening we'll learn how they decided," he noted.

After casting his vote, Korcok plans to engage in a sport activity and then spend the rest of the day with his family.