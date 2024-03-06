Korcok: Government Destroying Relations with Neighbouring Countries

Bratislava, March 6 (TASR) - The current government is destroying Slovakia's relations with its closest neighbouring countries and becoming the gravedigger of the V4 (Visegrad Four - Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland), presidential candidate and ex-minister of foreign affairs Ivan Korcok told a news conference on Wednesday, pointing to the government's position on the war in Ukraine, which has been criticised by Czech and Polish officials.

"In connection with Russia's war against Ukraine and Hungary's attitude to it, the V4 has fallen into what I call a coma. But what Slovakia is doing today in relation to Ukraine means that the V4 is actually nearing clinical death. I've learnt from my contacts, and it is very bad, that Poland and the Czech Republic are asking themselves whether it still makes sense for them to be engaged in the framework of Visegrad cooperation," noted Korcok.

Korcok stated that Slovakia is flirting with Russia and betraying Ukraine in its struggle to survive. According to him, it is also crucial from the viewpoint of foreign policy who will become the new head of state. "If it is someone from the current power spectrum, the damage to relations and the destruction of the V4 will only continue," he said. Korcok declared that he as president would do his utmost to ensure that Slovakia maintains close cooperation with the Czech Republic and Poland, at least at the presidential level.

At the same time, Korcok on Wednesday informed the public about the closure of his transparent election account. "The donations within it reached the limit of €500,000 set by law," he said.

