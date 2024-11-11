Korcok Joins Progressive Slovakia

Bratislava, November 11 (TASR) - Former foreign minister and unsuccessful presidential candidate Ivan Korcok has joined the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party, announced PS leader Michal Simecka on Monday.



"I had many other options regarding what to do with the political capital I have. ... I didn't want to experiment. I want to support an entity that, in the next election and in the long term, will be a truly dominant, pro-democratic, pro-European, and modern force that will move our country forward," stated Korcok.



Simecka highlighted Korcok's professional journey and moral compass. "He shares with PS a vision for our country — a vision of a modern, European Slovakia — along with a political style characterised by politeness, professionalism and a willingness to cooperate," he stated.



Korcok spoke of shared basic values and a common goal with the party. "I want my membership, along with my well-known political identity, to send out a message to society that cooperation between different viewpoints — from centrist voters and politicians to more progressive, liberal, but also more conservative perspectives — is possible," he said.



In the movement, Korcok will primarily focus on preparing an election programme and shaping PS's strategic direction. He lambasted those who make promises before elections but lack a clear programme and announced his intention to meet voters.



He stated that he has been offered a seat in the PS presidency but confirmed that he won't run for the post of chairman against Simecka.



The PS leader reiterated his ambition to win the next general election. "With Ivan Korcok joining today, Progressive Slovakia is reaffirming its ambition to win the [next] election, change the government and change Slovakia for the better," he said. He and Korcok spoke about the country's current decline and the need for political change.