Lipsic: Investigation into Shooting on Zamocka Street Halted

Pezinok, January 15 (TASR) - The investigation into the shooting on Zamocka Street in Bratislava in October 2022, which claimed the lives of two people and was classified as a terrorist attack, has been halted, Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipsic told a news conference on Monday.

According to Lipsic, the investigation has confirmed that the shooter was Juraj K. "The deed was carried out in an extremely cold-blooded manner," noted the special prosecutor, adding that it had a character of execution. Lipsic said that the shooter's primary target was then premier Eduard Heger. As the perpetrator failed to get physically close to the premier, he carried out 'plan B', he said.

The shooting occurred in front of a gay bar not far from Bratislava Castle on October 12, 2022, with the perpetrator killing two men and injuring one woman. The shooter managed to flee the scene, but the police found him dead the next day. He allegedly committed suicide.

A relative of the shooter was found guilty of committing the offense of not securing a firearm against unauthorized use. According to the police, he was sanctioned in line with the law and stripped of his gun licence.

