Liptovsky Mikulas Declares State of Emergency in Connection with Bears

Liptovsky Mikulas, October 6 (TASR) - The Liptovsky Mikulas District Office (Zilina region) declared on Saturday (October 5) a state of emergency in the district in connection with the occurrence of a synanthropic [synanthropic - an undomesticated animal that lives in close association with people and benefits from their activities - ed.note] brown bear, TASR was told by office head Jakub Haluska on Sunday.

According to Haluska, the declaration of a state of emergency is a reaction to a tragic incident near the village of Hybe, where a man didn't survive a collision with a bear. So far, according to him, this bear hasn't been caught. "In order to avoid further damage to health or property, we've declared a state of emergency on Saturday at 3 p.m. throughout the entire territory of Liptovsky Mikulas district," said Haluska, adding that it will enable them to carry out rescue work related to the identification and capture of the bear concerned.

In response to the bear attack near the village of Hybe (Zilina region), MP and head of the parliamentary committee for agriculture and environment Rudolf Huliak (SNS caucus) proposes to eliminate about 30 synanthropic bears that regularly stay near human dwellings, Huliak himself told TASR on Sunday, adding that on the Saturday (October 5) night two bears were culled, one near the site of the attack.

"Following the Saturday's tragedy, I propose a resolute and strict solution to the issue so that another human tragedy doesn't occur in the area of Hybe, Liptovsky Mikulas and Liptovska Kokava [all Zilina region]," said Huliak.

A man didn't survive an encounter with a bear on Saturday morning near the village of Hybe. The bear hit one of the main arteries of his leg.