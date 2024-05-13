Lucia Janicova Climbs Mount Everest As First Slovak Woman

Kathmandu, May 13 (TASR) - Mountaineer Lucia Janicova has become the first Slovak woman to climb to the top of the highest mountain in the world on Sunday, reaching Mount Everest's summit at a height of 8848 metres from the Nepalese side via the southern route with oxygen support.

Janicova reached the expedition's destination at about 8.28 a.m. local time, along with the first Kazakh woman, Anar Burasheva.

In preparation for the Everest expedition, the Slovak trained in the Alps, where she also climbed Mont Blanc (4807 m), Mera Peak in the Himalayas (6476 m) and Aconcagua in the Andes (6961 m).

The first Slovaks to reach the Mount Everest summit were Zoltan Demjan and Jozef Psotka on October 15, 1984, but the latter died tragically on the way back.