Macron at Globsec: Europe Mustn't Allow Russia to Undermine Its Unity & Security

Bratislava, May 31 (TASR) - Russia is once again trying to undermine the unity and security of Europe, and we mustn't allow it, said French President Emmanuel Macron at the Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum conference on Wednesday.



The war is far from over, but I think one thing is certain - Ukraine will not be conquered, said Macron. According to him, the EU must reassure Kiev that it will continue to stand by its side, and it must continue to support it effectively so that its efforts translate into a lasting peace. Macron noted that the stakes are high because the war is on the EU's border.



The French president added that Russia's so-called special military operation has turned into a geopolitical blunder that resulted in Finland joining NATO. At the same time, he expressed his hope that Sweden will soon join the Alliance as well.

Macron went on to say that the EU had developed a dangerous energy dependency on Russia, but it managed to adapt to the situation within a few months.



The president also expressed the idea that European countries shouldn't rely on others and should take responsibility for their own security. In his view, they must strengthen their military capabilities so that they will be able to defend themselves and their neighbours.