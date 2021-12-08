Caputova among World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2021 According to Forbes

New York, December 8 (TASR) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has been placed 86th in the Forbes magazine 2021 ranking of the world’s most powerful women, finding herself in the company of American novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott – number one in the ranking, US Vice-president Kamala Harris and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The magazine drew attention to the fact that Caputova is the first woman to become Slovakia’s president, while at the same time she is the country’s youngest president ever.

Forbes noted that during her inauguration speech, Caputova vowed to improve the justice system and fight corruption. “Her influence helped spark the 2018 protests that forced former prime minister Robert Fico to resign after the murder of a political corruption reporter,” reads her short profile in the ranking. In addition, Forbes claimed that Caputova has been called “the lone political voice in a sea of demagoguery”.

Forbes has released its rankings of the world’s most influential women every year since 2004. The magazine ranks female figures in politics, business and philanthropy based on their wealth, media coverage and level of influence.