Parliament Fails to Elect RTVS Chief, Machaj and Reznik Make it to Round 2

Bratislava, June 29 (TASR) – The Parliament failed to elect a new general director of public-service broadcaster RTVS on Wednesday, as none of the seven candidates gained the required number of votes.

Lubos Machaj and Jaroslav Reznik have made it to the second round of the election. A total of 137 MPs voted, with 67 supporting Machaj, and 41 lawmakers backing Reznik.

Parliamentary Vice-chair Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) announced that the next round of the election will take place on Thursday (June 30) after 11 a.m.

The RTVS general director’s term in office lasts five years. He can be re-elected, but for a maximum of two consecutive terms. The current director’s term will expire at the end of August.