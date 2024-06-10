RTVS Employees Go on Three-hour Warning Strike

Bratislava, June 10 (TASR) - Some employees and partners of public-service broadcaster Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS) went on a three-hour strike at noon on Monday.

The reason is disagreement with the proposed law on Slovak Television and Radio (STVR). Dozens of employees joined a protest march from the building of Slovak Radio to the Culture Ministry's residence, with several speeches made there.

"Many demands of the strike committee are identical with the opinions of the RTVS management, especially in the area of ​​planned legislative changes, financing the institution and ending attacks on journalists by politicians," reads a statement by RTVS general director Lubos Machaj and the RTVS management. According to them, the strike won't affect RTVS's broadcasting.

Several film associations have expressed their support for the demands of the RTVS employees.

The bill on STVR is currently in Parliament. The government passed it in late April. The motion doesn't formally split RTVS, but it does change the rules guiding the creation of the public-broadcaster's bodies and terminates the tenure of incumbent director Machaj and the RTVS Board members.