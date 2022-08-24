Survey: RTVS Newscasts Viewed as Most Objective

Bratislava, August 24 (TASR) – Public-service broadcaster Radio and Television Slovakia (RTVS) has the most objective television news broadcasts, according to the results of a survey published by Median SK on Wednesday.

The poll, which canvassed 2,048 respondents aged 14-79 between April and June, showed that 23.5 percent of people think that RTVS (STV) news provides the most objective news reporting, followed by news-only channel TA3 on 21.2 percent. Next came private channel TV Markiza on 19 percent and private channel TV JOJ on 16.4 percent.

Around 2.1 percent of the respondents chose some other television channel as broadcasting the most objective news reporting, while nearly 16 percent were unable to answer. The respondents were allowed to pick only one television channel.