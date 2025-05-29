MFA: Jozef Migas to Become Slovak Ambassador to Belarus Again

Bratislava, 29 May (TASR) - Jozef Migas will become the Slovak Ambassador to Belarus, the Foreign Affairs Ministry's communications department has told TASR, adding that he already served in the post between 2016-2020.

In his diplomatic career, Migas specialises in Eastern European countries, gaining many years of experience from working in the post-Soviet region not only as the Slovak ambassador to Belarus, but also to Ukraine and Russia.

As the House chair, Migas also temporarily exercised presidential powers, which at that time included carrying out Slovak foreign policy, said the ministry.

"The Slovak Republic is interested in pragmatic cooperation with every country in the world. We therefore want to resume a constructive dialogue with the Belarusians, both at bilateral and multilateral levels, as today it's necessary to give space to diplomacy, dialogue and negotiations in order to achieve the first results, for example, in the extremely important peace negotiations and the earliest possible end to the war in Ukraine," said Foreign Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD).

The ministry stated that Belarus is an economic and political partner in central and eastern Europe. "With gradual steps, Slovakia can develop basic cooperation in trade, agriculture, culture and education," added the ministry.

Migas declared that the Slovak Embassy will also continue to provide high-quality consular services to Slovak citizens in Belarus. "Today we can also see increased interest among Belarusian citizens in studying at Slovak universities. Some 10,000 Belarusians live in Slovakia, and they are a bridge of understanding between our two nations," stated Migas.