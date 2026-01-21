Migal: Slovensko.sk Will Crash within Six Months If All Components Are Added

Bratislava, 21 January (TASR) - The Slovensko.sk public administration website is in such a bad condition that it will fail in six months' time if all of its components, which are financed from the Recovery and Resilience Fund, for handling various life situations are connected, said Investment Minister Samuel Migal (Independent) after a session held by Slovakia's Security Council on Wednesday.

He stated that information concerning IT tenders aimed at modernising the website for some €130 million had to be classified, as the project involves critical infrastructure, and relevant information could be misused.

The need to invest in IT solutions has been confirmed by two expert opinions, said Migal, adding that further details concerning the investment process will be made public "at the right time".

Migal wanted to have the issue discussed by the Security Council following the leak of an internal document on a preliminary evaluation of the project, which was prepared by the Finance Ministry's Value for Money department. The Investment, Regional Development and Informatisation Ministry (MIRRI) has objected to the unauthorised disclosure and dissemination of the document.

The Finance Ministry has rejected accusations that it's handled sensitive documents irresponsibly, stressing that in such cases the ministry always communicates in a standard manner and only with a small circle of competent people while complying with all legal standards applicable to security; in this particular case with responsible people from the National Agency for Network and Electronic Services (NASES) and MIRRI.

The plans for investments in the Slovensko.sk website have been criticised for some time, primarily by the opposition. Opposition Progressive Slovakia MP Jan Hargas said earlier this week that MIRRI plans to award the contract for a new Slovensko.sk site worth €130 million to the current suppler via a direct negotiated procedure, i.e. without a tender.