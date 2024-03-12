Milan Krajniak Leader of Christian Union's Slate for EP Elections

Zilina, March 12 (TASR) - Ex-minister of labour and former 'We Are Family' vice-chair Milan Krajniak will be the leader of the Christian Union's (KU) slate for the European Parliament (EP) elections, said KU chair Anna Zaborska when presenting the party's 14-member slate at a news conference in Zilina on Tuesday.

Lawyer Michal Povazan is number two on the party's slate, and the top five also features manager Lydia Pilkova and two ex-MPs Jozef Lukac and Radovan Marcincin.

According to Zaborska, Christian and conservative forces in Slovakia need to unite and cooperate. "This is how we drew up our slate. We approached politicians whom we knew as Christians and conservatives in the 'Slovakia' (former OLANO) and 'We Are Family' parties and offered them a place on the slate. I am very glad that they accepted our offer, and we stand here together today. The KU slate unites figures who are known to the wider public and respected in their communities. You can find representatives of Roman Catholics, Greek Catholics and other Christian churches on it," she said.

Krajniak and Povazan named KU's priorities, which include a sovereign Slovakia as a country with a right of veto in the European Union (EU), the defence and promotion of Christian and conservative values and a revision of the green deal.

The priority of the four women on KU's slate are the social area and the health-care sector. "We want to make use of our managerial, political and practical skills in working for Slovakia," said former MP and nurse Monika Kavecka.

KU's slate features four women and ten men. There were originally 15 candidates on the slate, but one of them withdrew for serious family reasons.

The EP elections in Slovakia will be held on Saturday, June 8. Slovaks will elect 15 MEPs for five-year terms.



