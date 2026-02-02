Minister Blanar Opens Slovakia's Honorary Consulate in Bali

Denpasar, 2 February (TASR-correspondent) – Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) launched his visit to Indonesia on Monday by opening Slovakia's Honorary Consulate in the town of Kuta in Bali, a special TASR correspondent reported on the same day.

According to Blanar, this step reflects one of the key priorities of the Slovak government’s foreign policy, namely deepening diplomatic and economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and building strong partnerships with countries in this part of the world.

Following the official opening ceremony attended also by Bali Deputy Governor Luh Ayu Aryani, Blanar stressed that Slovakia is strengthening its consular representation worldwide, currently operating a total of 180 such offices, with preparations underway to open additional 30.

"These consulates should above all to assist us with consular services for Slovak citizens, as Bali is increasingly becoming a destination for Slovaks. We need to have a representation there in order to provide them with all the services needed in case of emergency, as well as help them find their bearings," said the head of Slovak diplomacy.

Blanar views economic diplomacy as important part of diplomacy as well. He is therefore accompanied on his visit to Indonesia by a Slovak business delegation, which will meet representatives of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce in Jakarta. At the same time, a meeting was held on Monday with the Czech and Slovak Business Association in Indonesia, which also operates in Bali.

Putu Agung Prianta has become the new Honorary Consul of Slovakia in Bali. He is a local entrepreneur engaged primarily in the tourism sector on the island. In his address, Prianta emphasised that he wishes to serve in his post as a bridge between Slovakia and Indonesia, noting that a number of Slovaks live on the island, investing in the real estate sector there.