More Than 170 SNG Employees Considering Resignations If Their Demands Aren't Met

Bratislava, November 21 (TASR) - A total of 177 employees of the Slovak National Gallery (SNG) have joined a mass call for the protection of the gallery, pointing to the purpose-built layoffs of experts, non-transparent changes in the organisational structure, incompetence and lack of communication on the part of acting director general Milos Timko, TASR learnt on Thursday.

If their demands aren't met, they are considering collective resignation notices in January 2025, the initiators of the call announced at a press conference on the same day, demanding protection of professionalism as well as transparency in the gallery's management processes.

"We demand the preservation of expert positions and the guarantee of transparency of processes, which are essential for the full and stable functioning of our institution," said Zuzana Dzurdzikova, one of the initiators of the call. The employees also demand continuity of projects, including the positions of senior curators and marketing director. They demand an end to "incompetent and purposeful interventions into the organisational structure".

The call involves 177 people working at SNG out of a total of 270 employees across the gallery's five departments. "With the departure of such a number of employees, it will be impossible to ensure the operation of the gallery at all," pointed out the authors of the call.