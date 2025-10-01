MPs Definitively Okay Law on Targeted Energy Assistance for Households

Bratislava, October 1 (TASR) – MPs on Wednesday definitively approved a new law on targeted energy assistance.

The law was debated via a fast-tracked legislative procedure. Households will receive targeted assistance starting next year, and the current across-the-board compensation for energy costs will end at the end of this year.

"The aim of the bill is to ensure an appropriate and adequate legal and institutional framework for providing assistance with increased energy prices (electricity, gas, and heat) to energy-consuming households to the extent and in the form specified by government regulation," stated the Economy Ministry in its explanatory report.

The law regulates the conditions for the creation and termination of the right to targeted energy assistance, the legal relationships involved in providing targeted energy assistance, and the rights and obligations of entities providing targeted energy assistance. Households whose income is lower than that specified in the government regulation will be eligible for assistance.